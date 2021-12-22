A man has been arrested in the Gulistan-e-Johar area for killing his own brother-in-law who expressed of marrying again.

Man shot dead by brother-in-law over wish of remarrying in Pakistan

Police arrested the accused named Farhan inside his house number A70 in Gulistan-e-Johar’s Block-8 and recovered a pistol. When the police reached the spot on the report of the murder, the family members were apprehending the accused.

However, the

police arrested the accused and seized a pistol from his possession, and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy. According to SHO Farooq Sanjrani, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Aslam son of Pervez, and had a quarrel with his brother-in-law Farhan.

According to the police, the victim wanted to remarry and there were resentments between them and they were talking at home when the incident took place. However, police are investigating the incident further.