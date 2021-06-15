In a unique incident a man married his mother-in-law in in jurisdiction of Thothal police station in Mirpur Azad Kashmir.

Man Married His Mother-in-Law After Divorcing Wife in Mirpur

An Islamic clerk also annulled the marriage afterwards both man and woman were shifted to DHQ hospital in Mirpur for their medical checkup.

After medical report the case will be filed against the couple as per laws, tell the SHO Thothal police station.

According to details, Hussnain son of Fiaz who divorced his wife and later on married his mother in law, had contacted a Islamic scholar to

issue and Fatwa regarding marrying his mother in law.

Hussnain was arrested after Mufti issued a fatwa and annulled his marriage with his mother in law.

Mufti stated in his Fatwa that it is equal to committing a sin, after which both the woman and man were arrested were taken to DHQ hospital for medical checkup.



Few years back a man from Muzaffarabad had married his step sister and was residing in Kotli and both have children from the marriage.

This is a serious issued and people need to be educated to understand Mahram and NaMahram, whom they can marry or not.