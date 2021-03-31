Man Locks Himself in Mosque As Family Fails To Marry Him With ‘Nazia’ in Mirpur

A man posted a video and demanded he wants to get married to to his lover in Mirpur area of Azad Kashmir.

Tap to Watch Video of Man Demands To Marry With ‘Nazia’ in Mirpur

Man whose identity is not known filmed himself and demanded his family, who allegedly refused to get him married, to get him married to his lover Nazia.

In the video man says, Look here, Brother Bhutto, Baji Shahida, Baji Jameela, this is the Allah’s house and I here by decalare that I will not go back to my home, will not see my parents, unless I get married to Nazia.

This is not the first incident in Pakistan last years a man in Sukkur climbed up an electric pole after his family failed to get him married.

Hanif hailing from Sukkur, a district of Sindh, climbed a pole of high tension wires after his family

refused to get him married.

Talking to media, Hanif’s relatives said that he had again climbed the electric pole. Hanif has earlier climbed the pole four months ago.

In another incident a man climbed an electric pole in Karachi to convince his family to let him marry the girl he likes.

He climbed the pole in Korangi Industrial area on Wednesday afternoon. The rescue authorities remarked that Muhammad Shakir wants to get married.K-E shut the power and fire brigade reached the site too. His sister reached the site to pacify him.Shakir is a resident of Shah Faisal Colony. The rescue team brought him to the ground with the help of a crane. He has been taken into custody.

In a similar incident that happened in December, last year, a man had climbed up an electric pole to reportedly woo his angry wife in Sindh. Nadeem Jamali, a resident of Kandhkot, had climbed a pole of high-tension wires after his unhappy wife moved the court for Khula.