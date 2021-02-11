A Faisalabad man allegedly stabbed his wife to death, chopped her body and dumped the pieces in Saim Nullah of Faisalabad over a property dispute.

Man Kills Wife, Chops Body into Pieces Over Property Dispute in Pakistan

According to police, the incident occurred in Faisalabad’s Chak-61 village when the husband with help of his friend killed his wife after she denied transferring her property to him. The culprits flee the scene after the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Fauzia.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the accused Shahid for killing his wife and police have started a search operation for the arrest of two nominated suspects.

In a similar incident that took place in Jamshoro last month, a woman was beaten to death by her husband over a domestic dispute in the Jamshoro district

of Sindh province.

According to police, the incident took place in Nooriabad town of Jamshoro District, when a woman demanded her husband to give household expenses.

After killing his wife, the man surrendered himself to the police with a gun and confessed to his crime.

In another case a mother was strangulated to death by the two men after she disapproved of her son’s wish to marry the girl of his choice.

The son, namely, Muhammad Waris expressed his desire to wed his sister-in-law’s sister which was struck down by Suraiya Bibi, the mother.

Waris along with his stepbrother Waqas committed the heinous crime with the help of a dupatta which they bound across the neck of their mother, choking her to death.

Both brothers fled the scene of the crime and were later caught by the local police.

A murder case has been registered against them.