A man by the name of Zia Butt (70) in Lahore’s Sanda area committed suicide after slitting the throats of his two daughters, Sadia (34) and Aqsa (31) and then injured his neck with the same weapon.

Man Kills Mentally Ill Daughters Sadia, 34, and Aqsa, 31, Commits Suicide

Police officials investigating the case claimed that Butt killed his daughters out of concern for their future as they were both mentally and physically challenged owing to a congenital disorder.

“Four family members were living in a small single-storey house at Rajgarh,” Iqbal Town Division SP retired Capt Muhammad Ajmal told the press.

The police were informed of the news by a neighbour who called 15 past midnight. After this, a police team reached the location along with a Rescue 1122 team. Bodies of the two women, Sadia and Aqsa were recovered and their father, Zia Butt lying in a pool of blood in a room of the house.

The SP revealed that the mother of the girls, the only survivor, shared details of the incident, saying that her husband Zia Butt locked Sadia and Aqsa’s room

from inside and slit their throats. She also revealed that Zia Butt loved his daughters dearly. He used to look after them all day – from feeding them to changing their clothes.

She informed investigators when her husband went into their daughters’ room and locked it at around 5 am, she thought he was doing his routine check upon them. A few moments later, she heard the cries of her husband, Zia Butt and hurriedly knocked at the door. When he unlocked it, she found him in a pool of blood with both the daughters dead after which she immediately alerted her neighbours who called the police. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Zia Butt died on the way.

Zia Butt’s wife revealed that he was very concerned for her daughters’ futures due to their disabilities. “Who would take care of my paralysed and helpless daughters after my death?” she quoted her husband as having said before going to bed on Tuesday night.

Despite Zia Butt’s wife refusing to lodge a criminal case, police collected samples from the crime scene, sent them for forensic analysis and started an investigation into the case.