Man Kills His 50-year-old Father For Not Waking Up For Fajr Prayers in Pakistan

A man allegedly killed his father after he did not wake up to offer his Fajr prayers.

Police said the incident took place in the city’s Chishtia Town area where a resident, Shahbaz, allegedly killed his 50-year-old father, Mubashir Raza, by smashing his head in with a brick.

After hearing about the incident, police arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect, sending the deceased’s body for postmortem.

Shahbaz, according to the police, told them that he tried waking up his father for Fajr prayers but Raza would not. In anger, he hit his father with the brick, which caused his death, said police.

Naturally, the 50-year-old man couldn’t survive the hit from a brick and died from the blunt force trauma. That’s all the police could reveal, but is that

really why the man killed his father?

What underlying issues made Shahbaz snap over his father not getting up for Fajr prayer? There is mention of Islam justifying spanking and striking a child over the age of 10 to make them pray.

“Order your children to perform Salat when they are 7 years old and beat them for neglecting it when they are 10.”

Shahbaz took that to a whole other extreme. Perhaps there was another pent up conflict between the father and son.

When the man killed his father, he committed ‘patricide’, a particular kind of homicide. Normally crimes are fueled by motive. However, in the case of parents being murdered at the hands of their children, the crime is almost always unplanned and a heat of the moment thing.

According to research, these murders generally follow a family argument or altercation. Sometimes there can be an increase in the perpetrator’s hostility toward family members.