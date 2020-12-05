In a shocking incident, a man axed his four-year-old nephew to death following a verbal brawl with his brother over a minor issue in Chiniot on Saturday.

Man Kills 4 Years Old Nephew During A Fight with Brother in Pakistan

According to the details, Ansar lost his temper during a verbal brawl with his brother over a petty issue and allegedly attacked his minor nephew with an ax. Resultantly, the minor boy succumbed to his injuries on the spot while his father suffered serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the assailant managed to escape from the scene. On being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and the body to the hospital.

Police teams were conducting raids on different places in the area to arrest the suspect, said an official. He maintained that they will register a murder case against the suspect on the behalf of the affected family.

In may this year, a man reportedly shot and killed his seven-year-old niece in Peshawar’s Tehkal area after opening

fire in anger over the amount of noise the children were making, it emerged.

According to the FIR registered on April 22 by the deceased’s father, a copy of which is available with , the 48-year-old suspect was angered after the children raised their voices while playing outside.

He started to verbally abuse them before suddenly pulling out a gun and firing at the children, injuring his niece in the process, the complaint said.

She was rushed to a hospital but she died on the way there, it added.

Tehkal police station Muharrar Shadab Javed said that the suspect resided on the second floor of the victim’s house and was unmarried.

“The suspect is at large and police are currently investigating the incident,” he said.

“As per the complainant and initial police investigations, the suspect opened fire at the kids for making noise,” he said, adding that officials are still investigating the incident.

When asked about the suspect’s mental health, he said that according to the family, he was mentally stable.

Initial investigations also suggest that there was no dispute between the two brothers, he added.