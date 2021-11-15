A man hailing from Larkana was shot dead, while his newlywed bride and two others were injured as unidentified assailants opened fire on their car in Karachi on Monday, according to police.

Man killed, wife injured in Karachi over ‘free-will marriage’

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qamar Raza Jaskani, an armed attack on a car near the Nursery bus stop on Sharah-e-Faisal left Waseem Ejaz, 25, dead and three others, including his wife, injured.

The injured were identified as Kauasr Waseem, Waseem’s brother Naseer Ejaz and driver Syed Muneer. Police officials have claimed that the couple had contracted a free-will marriage some time back and the girl’s family did not support it.

Stating the details of the incident, SSP Jaskani said Waseem Ejaz along with his wife and other relatives were travelling in the car when some armed people in another vehicle

accosted them and sprayed them with bullets. As a result, Waseem died on the spot, while his wife sustained a bullet injury to her arm.

The police official further said that the injured in their initial statement have identified the assailants as Kausar’s brothers and father and police suspect that the case is related to honour killing.

Meanwhile, JPMC Additional Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said Muneer had suffered a bullet wound in his chest and his condition was serious. The woman received bullet injuries on her right arm, while Naseer’s condition was termed out of danger.

According to the SSP, a fifth person, Yaseen, who was travelling with the victims in the car and remained unhurt, told police that the woman’s parents had lodged a FIR against Ejaz in Hyderabad on charges of kidnapping. The police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the matter.