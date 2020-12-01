Matthew Chibnall, 55, stabbed Anil Vegad, 57, to death at the flat they shared in Coventry and emptied Mr Vegad’s bank account before eventually handing himself in at a police station.

Man Killed Flatmate and Lived With Dead Body for 6 Weeks in Coventry

Matthew Chibnall, 55, stabbed to death Anil Vegad, 57, before using his bank cards to buy booze while his corpse remained in their flat.

After emptying his friend’s bank account, Chibnall eventually walked into a police station and handed himself in on June 1 this year.

Officers found Mr Vegad lying dead in a chair in the living room, with a stab wound to his back and deep knife marks in the furniture, at the property on Eden Street, Coventry.

A court heard how the thug had continued living with his housemate’s body for a further six weeks following the killing on April 23 last year.

Upon being charged with murder, Chibnall admitted to police officers: “If you do the crime, you gotta do the time I suppose.”

Chibnall denied deliberately killing his pal but was convicted of murder following a trial at Coventry Crown Court on Monday.

Today he was jailed for life and will serve a minimum of 18 years before being considering for parole.

Chibnall had claimed he had

only thrust the knife towards the chair where Mr Vegad had been sitting to get his attention due to the victim’s “erratic behaviour”.

But jurors rejected his claims after prosecutors were able to prove that Chibnall had intended to kill or seriously harm his victim.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police’s homicide team, said after the case: “We may never know exactly what happened in that flat which led to Mr Vegad being fatally stabbed.

“We believe he thrust the knife deep into the chair twice and then into Mr Vegad.

“Chibnall could have immediately called emergency services and potentially saved his friend’s life.

“However, he just let Mr Vegad die and stole his card to buy alcohol in the weeks after his death.

“We were able to prove he intended to kill or seriously harm Mr Vegad, as a result, he now faces a life sentence for murder.”

In a statement, Mr Vegad’s family added: “We have all been devastated as a family. Although justice has been served, this will never bring our dad back.

“He was a loving, kind and generous person. Whenever our dad walked into a room he would light it up.

“Our dad was well known in the community and well-loved by everyone.

“Our dad will be deeply missed but never forgotten he will always be in our hearts.”