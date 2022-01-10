The anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) has arrested a woman along with her two accomplices for murdering her husband in Karachi.

Man Killed By Wife and Her Two Lover, Trio Arrested in Karachi, Pakistan

The AVCC spokesperson told the media that three accused have been arrested by the officials on the charges of murdering a man in Karachi.

The spokesperson said that the slain Gul Muhammad had gone missing on September 30. The suspects including a woman named Rabia had confessed to murdering Gul Muhammad, said the AVCC.

According to a statement issued by the Anti-Violent Crime Cell Police, a man named Gul Muhammad son of Qudrat Ali went missing from Shah Latif Town area on September 30, 2020, about a year and a half ago. Registered July 6, 2021.

The case was later transferred to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell on November 18 last year where the police re-examined the case and strategically traced not only the culprits but also

the remains of the slain victim.

AVCC police arrested wife of the deceased name Rabia along her two accomplice Murtaza and Dost Ali Hamza, on charges of kidnapping and murder of Gul Muhammad.

Deadbody has been sent to the laboratory for DNA test, while further investigation is underway from the accused by adding section 302 of murder in the kidnapping case.

Earlier in the month, Sachal police had arrested the main accused in the twin murder of labourers on new year’s eve in Karachi.

Two labourers riding a new 125 motorbike had been killed upon offering robbery resistance near Jamali Bridge, Superhighway Karachi.

Sachal police on a tip-off conducted a raid in the area and arrested Saeed Wali. The weapon used in the killing and snatched motorbike were recovered from the custody of the killer.

SSP East Qamar Jisani had said the main accused has been arrested within a week and further investigation was underway.

Last week, two labourers were shot dead by dacoits while resisting a robbery near Karachi’s Teacher Society at Superhighway.