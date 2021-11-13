A person was killed and two others sustained injuries on Saturday in Punjab’s Kasur district after police officials opened fire at a private vehicle whose driver failed to oblige to being stopped.

Man killed after Pakistani Police Open Fire at Private Vehicle in Punjab

The policemen opened fire on a vehicle near Raja Jang area of Kasur district, claiming that the youngsters refused to stop the four-wheeler at the checkpoint. The police later shifted the body and injured to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a first information report (FIR) on behalf of Muhammad Ashraf — the brother of slain Asghar Ali — and booked five policemen under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder), and other provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Raja Jang police station SHO Saadi Ahmed, TSI Muhammad Wasim, Sajid Ali, Shahid and Muhammad Yaqoob have been nominated in the FIR. DPO Kasur Sohaib Ashraf while taking notice of the incident suspended the nominated cops for their apparent role in the entire episode.

According to the FIR, Ali, along with four others, were travelling from Raiwind to Kasur in a car. While they were passing through Raja Jang, five policemen in an official vehicle flagged down their car,

the FIR said, adding that Jahanzaib, who was driving the car, was not able to apply the brakes immediately.

Subsequently, the car moved past the police vehicle, at which the police party opened fire on the car, according to the FIR. Three youngsters were wounded and taken to District Headquarters Hospital, Kasur, it said. However, Ali died on the way to the hospital and doctors confirmed his death upon reaching the hospital.

Dawn newspaper, while quoting DSP Yaqoob Awan, reported that four of the suspects had been arrested, while SHO Saadi Ahmed was on the run.

Recently, a firing incident was reported in Islamabad’s G-10 where the security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times. Police told media that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

They claimed that the department received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony by some dacoits in a car. The vehicle was followed by CTF officials who were on patrolling duty in the area, police added.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the personnel shot fires on the tyre but unfortunately, the driver received two bullets to his body which later led to his death.