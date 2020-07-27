Rawalpindi Police on Monday arrested the main culprit and his co-conspirators accused of the murder of nine people including women and children.

Man Killed 5 Women, 4 Kids in Revenge of His Mother Arrested in Rawalpindi

According to the police, Danish, the main accused, said that he committed the murders to take revenge for his mother’s murder. The police also said it arrested six people accused of being involved in the crime and is in search of suspects in the case, Rab Nawaz, and others.

Last week it was reported that the attack was an outcome of enmity between Azhar-Nazar-Imtiaz and Rab Nawaz groups, a spokesman for the Rawalpindi Police said.

In the attack at least nine people were killed, including four women and as many children, when they were shot by a group trying to exact

revenge on its rivals in the suburbs of Rawalpindi on Friday night.

After getting information, the Rawalpindi CPO and DIG Ahsan Younis reached the spot. The police besieged the area and launched the search operation to arrest the killers.

The police had told the publication that the two groups had developed enmity after a member of one of the groups was murdered.

They added that the other group had barged into the house of the other group to exact revenge.

Rawalpindi’s City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Younis, had told the publication, that they had dispatched their elite commandos to the crime scene when they received reports of the incident. He added that the police had found that the entire village was under siege, however, the gangs had dispersed as soon as the police arrived.

The CPO had also shared that a search operation was launched to arrest the suspects.