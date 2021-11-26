Anil Gill, 47, was arrested on suspicion of the murder of 43-year-old Ranjit Gill by Thames Valley Police after being called to the couple’s home in January this year by the suspect.

Man Jailed for Life for Stabbing Wife to Death in Milton Keynes

Officers discovered Ranjit lying wrapped in a duvet and bin bags in the garage of the property with significant injuries and it was soon obvious that she had been deceased for some time. A post-mortem examination determined that Ranjit had died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

In February, Anil was charged with one count of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment at Luton Crown Court on Friday. He must serve a minimum of 22 years behind bars before being eligible for parole.

“The only sentence for murder is life imprisonment,” said detective inspector Nicola Douglas of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit – the senior investigation officer in the case, who described the murder as “ruthless and cold-blooded”.

“I am satisfied the minimum term to be served of 22 years reflects the severity of this awful crime. I would like to again pay tribute and thank

the family of Ranjit who have shown such dignity in the most terrible of circumstances,” she said.

According to Thames Valley Police, throughout the trial Anil claimed that he was not guilty of murder, but admitted to manslaughter, accepting he had unlawfully killed Ranjit. Anil denied he had intended to cause her serious harm and also put forward the partial defence of loss of control because of things he said Ranjit had said and done to him.

The court heard that Anil stabbed his wife at least 18 times. He then spent several hours cleaning up the scene, wrapping Ranjit’s body and moving her to the garage, before showering and going to bed. Later that day is when he called the police to say what he had done, while making excuses and blaming his dead wife for his actions.

No one should have to suffer domestic abuse and we would encourage anyone who is being abused to please report it.” Ranjit’s brother Raj Sagoo spoke of the void left behind in the family’s life since the death of his sister.

Ranjit’s sisters Kamel Aujla, Tejinder McCann, Harminder Sahni and niece Monica Aujla also paid tribute to a “beautiful, amazing” person.