Man Jailed for 13 Years for Blackmailing A Woman in Pakistan

Senior Civil Judge (Criminal Division) Gaddafi bin Zayer sentenced the accused to 13 years in prison for making obscene pictures of a woman and making them viral on social media.

According to sources, a woman, resident of Rawalpindi had filed a petition against the accused Yousuf Ayub on November 24, 2019, with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on which a case was registered.

It was alleged by the woman that the accused Yousuf Ayub had advertised the job and she was contacted. The accused also took Rs 4 lakh and after some time made nasty pictures of

her and sent them on WhatsApp and started blackmailing.

The woman had said in her application to the FIA ​​that the accused had tarnished her image by spreading obscene pictures on social media.

According to the records presented in the court, FIA sub-inspector Mian Irfan Javed took the accused Yousuf Ayub, a resident of Lahore, into custody and recovered material from the mobile phone of the accused.

During the arguments, FIA prosecutor Malik Sikandar Zaman said that the forensic audit of the accused’s mobile phone also revealed that he had harassed several other women.