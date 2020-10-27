Man Jailed for 1 Month, Fined Rs500K, Married Without Permission of First Wife in Pakistan

A judicial magistrate on Monday awarded one-month jail term along with Rs500,000 fine to a man for contracting second marriage without mandatory permission of first wife in Multan.

According to the details, a woman had filed a complaint in the court, pleading that her husband had contracted the second marriage without her consent required under section 6 of the Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961.

After finding him guilty of the charges leveled by her first wife, the court handed him down one-month imprisonment and slapped Rs 500,000 fine.

In case of

non-payment of the fine, the convict will have to spend three more months in prison, ordered the judge.

Last year in July, a local court had handed jail term and fine to a man over contracting second marriage without permission from his first wife.

The court of Judicial Magistrate Amanullah Bhatti had heard a petition filed by Ms. Shamim, against second marriage of her husband Rashid.

Petitioner had pleaded to the court that her spouse Rashid contracted second marriage without her knowledge and permission, while according to the law a husband must get permission from first wife before the second marriage.