Man jailed following serious attack on woman in her own home

A man who attacked a woman in her own home leaving her with injuries including fractures to her eye socket, nose and ribs has been jailed.

The victim, who was known to her attacker Arfan Hussein, was at home in Leicester, on the afternoon of Wednesday 14 July last year when Hussein and two others burst into her bedroom.

Hussein, 31, then began to attack the woman, who is in her 30s, with a butter knife trying to stab her to the head. A friend of the victim who was in the property held onto Hussein to stop him which led to Hussein kicking and stamping on the victim instead. He also punched the victim to the face.

A witness who had heard noise coming from the property had contacted the police. Hussein left the property as police arrived.

The victim meanwhile had climbed out of a window onto the roof of the property to try and escape. Officers managed to speak with the victim and bring her to safety.

The victim suffered multiple serious injuries including a fractured right eye socket, two fractures to her nose, a fractured wrist, a fractured thumb, two fractured ribs, black

eyes, a cut to her cornea in her right eye, a deep laceration in her ear canal, a deep laceration to her hand and bruises and cuts to her head.

The victim continues to undergo treatment now after having to have a titanium plate fitted to her face which will require regular surgical intervention every six to 12 months for the rest of her life. She also suffers from numbness in her face due to nerve damage and is awaiting surgery to help her regain the use of two fingers.

Following initial enquiries, Hussein, of Maynard Road, Leicester, was arrested on the same day of the attack. He denied causing the injuries but following an investigation, a trial was heard at Leicester Crown Court last week. Hussein was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Thursday (3 March), he was sentenced to eight years’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Stephen Williams said: “This was a horrendous attack at the victim’s home which left her so terrified, she was forced to climb onto the roof of the property to escape. The victim suffered multiple significant injuries as a result of Hussein’s actions.