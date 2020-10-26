Man Hurls Acid on Two Sisters For Refusing His Marriage Proposal

A man allegedly threw acid on two sisters after one of them refused his marriage proposal in the Faisalabad area of the Punjab province.

According to police, the incident occurred in Kot Umar Farooq area of Faisalabad where an accused identified as Aleem threw acid on two sisters after one of them refused his marriage proposal.

The incident occurred when both of them, aged 15 and 13, went to their neighbor, they said adding one of the victims suffered burn wounds at her face while the other sustained injuries at her back.

Both the sisters have been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. The accused was able to flee

from the scene as police claim that they have started a hunt for him.

In yet another incident, a man hurled acid at his fiancée over her family’s refusal to marry her off to him in Jaranwala city in Faisalabad on May 29.

Rescue officials said the victim suffered burn injuries as a result of the acid attack and has been referred to a Faisalabad hospital for treatment due to her critical condition.

The parents of the girl had broken off their daughter’s engagement with the accused who insisted on marrying her and upon their refusal poured acid on her. The accused, identified as Kamran, along with his accomplice Akmal attacked the girl with acid.

There was no immediate word on whether they have been arrested or not.