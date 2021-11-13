Maneesh Sethi placed an advertisement on Craigslist, an American classifieds website, back in 2012, looking for someone who would help him increase his productivity. All they were required to do was slap him in the face. He had been spending a lot of time on Facebook.

Man Hired A Woman $8 per hour To Slap Him on Using Facebook, To Focus on Work

“I’m looking for someone who can work next to me at a defined location (my house or a mission cafe) and will make sure to watch what is happening on my screen,” Sethi, the CEO of wearable device company Pavlok, posted on Craigslist.

“When I am wasting time, you’ll have to yell at me or if need be, slap me.” In an hour, 20 people responded to the post. Sethi hired a girl

named Kara on Craigslist to slap him in the face every he used Facebook.

He hired the woman for $8 per hour and found that this pain-for-gain method worked wonders as his productivity increased from 35-40 per cent to 98pc.

The fear of the slap wasn’t the productivity driver,” Sethi explained. “That just made it fun. The real reason why Kara made me more productive is because she added a social element [to his work].”

A picture of Sethi being slapped by Kara lately resurfaced on social media and it caught the fancy of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who responded with two fire emojis.

Sethi later replied to Musk’s post, “I’m the guy in this picture. Is Elon Musk giving me two emojis the highest I’ll ever reach? Is this my icarus flying too close to the sun moment? Was that implied by the fire symbols elon posted? Time will tell.”