Man Forcibly Marries Girl After Her Father Fails to Pay 20,000 Debt in Pakistan

 In a shocking incident, a man forcibly married a 12-year-old girl in Khairpur as her father failed to pay the debt in time.

As per details, the incident took place in the Ahmedpur area of Sindh’s Khairpur district, where a man failed to pay the Rs.20,000 loan he borrowed.

Due to non payment, the principal amount soared to Rs150,000 and the accused stormed the house

of the man, forcibly kidnapped her daughter at gunpoint and later married her.

The affected 12-year-old said she was made hostage in a room and was assaulted for eight days and added that somehow she managed to reach back to her family.

The girl said that the police are not taking any action as the man along with his accomplices raided her house and injured her father, brother and mother.

The family has demanded of the high-ups to take notice of the matter and provide them justice.

