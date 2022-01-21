A 22-year-old Arlington man was killed last month after he was forced to get a tattoo of his girlfriend’s name on his neck and a separate tattoo on his back was inked out, police said.

Man Forced To Get Tattoos By His Girlfriend Before He Was Killed on Refusal

Investigators say five people, including the girlfriend, were involved in the bizarre crime. Four of them have been arrested.

The saga started the night of Feb. 1 when Younis Alhassinyani was visiting his girlfriend’s Arlington apartment for a late-night tattoo session, according to the suspects’ arrest warrants.

Alhassinyani was found by highway workers in a culvert near State Highway 360 and Harwood Road in Euless. He had been shot once in his neck, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Court records reviewed by NBC 5 detail his harrowing ordeal and how detectives spent weeks zeroing in on four gunmen and the girlfriend, Erika Perez.

Perez started the night by broadcasting a video on Facebook Live, inviting people to her apartment on Center Street for a tattoo.

Perez invited a tattoo artist over and was soliciting customers. The price: $500 for a “tap out session.”

In the video, she explained that meant customers could get as many tattoos as they could stand.

“There’s tats going on over here guys,” she said. “Whoever wants to get tatted up. My favorite and best tattoo artist is here. But you have to come with money.”

The only people who showed up, police say, were the tattoo artist and the killers.

For Euless police, it began as a mystery.

Workers for the Texas Department of Transportation found a young man’s body in the early afternoon of Feb. 4 and notified police.

He was found face down in a culvert, police said.

But at first, investigators had little to go on – not even a name.

Euless detectives reached out to surrounding police

departments to see if the body matched any reports of missing persons.

Arlington police quickly responded with a promising lead.

The body and clothing – a red long-sleeved shirt and gray jogging shorts — matched Alhassinyani, who had attended Summit High School in Mansfield and worked at tire shops.

His family, natives of Kurdistan, had reported him missing a few days earlier and was trying desperately to find him.

erez, 28, spoke with detectives at Arlington police headquarters and claimed she kicked Alhassinyani out of her apartment about midnight the night he disappeared after they got in an argument.

But detectives said they didn’t believe she was giving them the full story, and when they told Perez that her boyfriend had been murdered, she didn’t seem surprised, sad, or even curious.

Police later tracked down the tattoo artist who told a much different story than the girlfriend.

He told detectives he was giving a tattoo to a man he knew only as “Puppet” when Alhassinyani and Perez got in an argument.

An angry Perez ripped his shirt and put tape across his mouth, the artist said. Alhassinyani later removed the tape himself.

The artist also said Alhassinyani was there much longer than the girlfriend had claimed.

Meanwhile, detectives were combing through Perez’s cell phone and found a surprise video recorded later that night.

Three other men who also were armed showed up at the apartment and Delgadillo let them in, according to the artist’s account.

“Can I just call my mother to take me home?” Alhassinyani asked, according to the artist’s account.

“We will take you home,” one of the gunmen replied.

The four gunmen loaded into a Dodge Challenger, with Alhassinyani in the back, and drove up Highway 360 to Euless.

They ordered Alhassinyani out of the car.

He refused to get out at first but had no choice.

One of the gunmen, Justin Jaxs Salinas, pulled out a Glock pistol and shot him, according to Delgadillo.