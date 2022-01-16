A man who was fined for breaking lockdown rules wants a refund after Boris Johnson admitted attending a “bring your own booze” party at Downing Street in May 2020.

Man Fined for Breaching Lockdown Wants Refund After Johnson’s Booze Party

Kieron McArdle, who lives alone, said he would give the money to a mental health charity, telling Sky News that his own wellbeing had dipped during the pandemic.

Mr McArdle, from Coleshill, Warwickshire, said the prime minister, who has claimed the Downing Street garden party on 20 May 2020 was a “work event”, is “insulting” the people who voted for him – and it is time for him to step down.

Mr Johnson has been “wriggling round for days” and is “not fit to lead this country”, he said.

The Metropolitan Police appears to have “turned a

blind eye” to social events in Downing Street during lockdown and Scotland Yard is “as bad as the government”, he added.

We have followed the stay home rules and the social distancing rules. which were imposed by the government. We all diligently did the best we could in testing circumstances.

Last year, various family gatherings were postponed for the public, such as Christmas, Eid and funeral gatherings.

Yet, we now find there were countless parties taking place in the heart of government. These were not ‘work events’ – these were parties taking place amongst work colleagues. The booze was most likely paid for by tax-payers and these people then went about their days telling the rest of us to ‘stay safe’.

If you had to pay £200 for a Covid infraction then you have the full right to have this money returned.