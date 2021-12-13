Man Files Case Against Wife & In-Laws Who Forged Bride’s Real Age to 28 from 38

A 38-year-old woman in Uttarakhand`s Dehradun has been booked for alleged fraud with the help of her father and sister, for marrying a man who is 10-years younger younger to her. According to state police, the woman forging documents to conceal her real age.

The man, who works in Dehradun, lodged a complaint against his wife, her father and sister on Wednesday after which the trio were booked under:

Section 420 (cheating)

Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy)

Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace)

the peace) Section 506 (criminal intimidation)

Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt)

of the IPC…

The three accused, who hail from Lucknow, were booked on the complainant received from the woman’s husband.

Investigating officer Satendra Bhandari said the man met the woman through a matrimonial website on which she posted her age as 28. He added the woman’s father presented some documents that showed her year of birth as 1991.

Bhandari said after about 20-days of the wedding, the man came to know that the documents were forged, and her actual year of birth is 1983. He added the man confronted his father-in-law and sister-in-law, who allegedly threatened to kill him if he filed a police complaint, reported Hindustan Times.