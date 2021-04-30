Japanese man has been accused of dating 35 women at the same time to get hundreds of pounds worth of birthday presents.

Man ‘Dating More Than 35 Women at Once To Get Birthday Gifts’ is Arrested

Takashi Miyagawa, 39, allegedly gave different dates for his birthday to each of his potential partners after claiming he wanted a serious relationship.

He is said to have received cards and presents totalling 100,000 yen (£668), including a £200 suit.

The women eventually realised his scam and formed a victims association before going to police in February, according to MBS News.

It is alleged that Miyagawa told a 47-year-old woman his birthday was on 22 February, a 40-year-old woman that it was in July and a 35-year-old woman that it was

in April.

However his real birthday is believed to be 13 November.

Local news sites reported that Miyagawa met the women while working for a marketing company selling hydrogen water shower heads and other products.

One woman told that he kissed her on the second date. She added: “I told him, ‘I don’t want to do that unless [you] are someone who wants to get married and really be with me in the future.’ He responded, ‘I’m serious. I’m going to be with you for the rest of my life.’”

It seems that when the women found out about his duplicitous behavior, they unified, formed a “victims association,” and spoke to authorities last February. He reportedly met at least 35 of his victims through his job at a marketing company, which sells shower products.