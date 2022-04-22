A man who forced a quad bike off the road on Bradford’s Holme Wood Estate killing a teenager has been found guilty of murder.

Man convicted of murdering Rahees Mahmood, 18, in death crash in Bradford

Jordan Glover was this morning convicted by the jury at Bradford Crown Court of murdering the bike’s passenger, Rahees Mahmood, 18, who died at the scene from catastrophic head injuries.

Glover, 24, from the Thorpe Edge area of Bradford, was also found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to the quad bike’s rider, Tommy-Lee Haigh, 19, who was hospitalised with multiple fractures.

Glover was cleared of causing criminal damage to a Volkswagen Golf shortly before the fatal crash on the afternoon of June 3 last year.

Judge Andrew Hatton will hear submissions from prosecuting counsel, Jason Pitter QC, and defence barrister, Sam Green QC, before he sentences Glover later

this afternoon.

During the trial, the jury at Bradford Crown Court heard that Mr Mahmood was killed when the quad bike was rammed off the road by Glover’s silver Ford Focus during a ‘hot pursuit’ along Broadstone Way.

Mr Pitter said the Holme Wood area was beset by tensions at the time between the ‘top enders’ and the ‘bottom enders.’ The damage to the Golf had caused ‘rising tension’ the jury was told.

Mr Pitter said Glover went ‘in hot pursuit’ of the quad bike without any fear that those on board were armed. His driving was allegedly ‘determined, dangerous and deliberate.’ “We say a proper conclusion is that he deliberately drove into that quad bike,” Mr Pitter said, throwing the rider and passenger off it.

He did not stop at the scene and was later arrested from his home address.

Judge Hatton remanded Glover back into custody ahead of this afternoon’s sentencing hearing.