A man turned up at Mingora Police Station with a complaint against ghosts for killing his sister at their house on Saturday.

Man Claims, Ghosts Killed His 30 Years Old Sister in Pakistan

According to the officials of PS Mingora, the man identified as Jamshed, son of Sami Ullah, a resident of Rang Muhalla area of Mingora, got registered a report with the police accusing the ghosts of killing his sister.

The official said Jamshed had a complaint about the ghost for killing his sister who was busy doing some domestic work.

The official informed that no FIR could be lodged against the

ghost, however, the police had kicked started an inquiry into the matter.

Sardar Khan, uncle of the allegedly slain women by the ghost, when contacted said, his niece had been faced with a mysterious mental situation and many of our relatives thought that the ghost had been pestering her for the past couple of years.

“My niece was an active woman of age almost 30, she was the lone breadwinner for her family,” Sardar said, adding that being alone breadwinner of the family, all the family members were in shock, therefore, they ruled out any hint leading the police to think over her possible killing at the hands of any one.?