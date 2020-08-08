Man Came to Celebrate Eid with In-Laws, Eloped with Sister-in-Law Leaving Behind Wife and Kids in Samahni

The incident happened in Samhani area of Bhimber District of Azad Kashmri where a man took his wife and kids to his in-laws in Poona village but eloped with his sister-in-law.

Mother in law, Muneeza Bibi resident of Poona village, widow of Muhammad Iqbal told in her statement that she married her daughter to Muhammad Nadeem of Hafiabad of Punjab.

Woman told, her son in law, Muhammad Nadeem who arrived at her home along with his wife and kids to celebrate Eid, but eloped with her daughter.

Chooki police station filed case on request of woman and started investigation of the case.

another similar case in Mirpur, a man resident of Mehta Jageer died of heart attack after his wife, mother of their 6 children eloped with her lover and took 3 children with her.

Muhammad Nasir son of Saaee Muhammad filed a case in City police station Mirpur stating, Kalsoom Bibi wife of Qadeer eloped with her lover Usman son of Muhammad Zamman resident of Khambal, Mirpur.

Kalsoom who is mother of 6 children also took 2 sons and 1 girl along with her in June 2020.

Deceased Qadeer who was searching for his wife and kids from last two months died of heart attack last week following his wife dumped him.

Mirpur police registered the case and arrested Kalsoom Bibi and her lover Usman from Rawalpindi area and put them behind bars.