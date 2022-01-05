Man Built ‘Palace’ in Chhachh Pakistan With ‘Halal’ £13m Earned in UK Is Freed from Jail

An infamous Birmingham tax fraudster who built a ‘palace’ in Pakistan has been freed from jail – despite still owing £3 million in crime proceeds and interest.

And Mohammed Suleman Khan, nicknamed ‘The General’, is understood to be still living in the same £700,000 gated house in Moseley he lived in when he was jailed.

He was originally sentenced to four years in 2014 after defrauding the taxman of £450,000.

The scam was exposed after police raided his Moseley home and found plans for his own ‘Buckingham Palace’ in Pakistan, complete with library, cinema and servant quarters.

In 2016 Khan’s sentence was increased by ten years when he failed to pay a £2,209,090 confiscation order.

Five years later he is now a free man again, having been released after serving half his default sentence. He still has not paid a penny of the £2.2 million order – nor the additional £1 m interest – owed to the State.

It is believed Khan is still living in the Moseley house which belongs to relatives. The property is subject to a financial restraint order which was obtained by the CPS, according to Land Registry records.

In non payment cases eight per cent interest is added annually to the original sum meaning Khan now owes another £1m on top, taking the total outstanding to £3,221,034.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “POCA (Proceeds of Crime Act) Asset Recovery is often extremely complex and time consuming. Our progress to date has been slower than we would like in this case.

“It is the obligation of Mr Khan to pay the confiscation order and remains so, despite having served the default sentence.

“There are a number of significant complications surrounding the recovery of the Birmingham assets.

“We have however, acted on intelligence from the community and we conducted a warrant at the house in Moseley on 30 May. No weapons were found.”

The statement added the Crown Prosecution Service and the force “fought strongly to get this confiscation order, we continue to work together as we remain fully committed to enforcing it and getting back what we can as soon as possible.

“Our work continues, however, much of it has to remain in the background for now.

“We appreciate this is frustrating for people who want to understand more, but it doesn’t mean we aren’t doing anything.

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said: “I can confirm that on 10 April 2015 Birmingham Crown Court made a confiscation order for £2,209,090 against Mohammed Suleman Khan. The court gave him six months to pay

the order and fixed a period of imprisonment of 10 years in default of payment of the confiscation order.

“On 4 February 2016 Birmingham Magistrates’ Court activated the default sentence of 10 years to run consecutive to the period of four years imprisonment for the offence of Cheating the Revenue.”

The CPS confirmed the outstanding unpaid balance and interest but would not release any information about any steps taken to try to recover the outstanding monies.

Confiscation orders are imposed by the Crown Court on those who have been convicted of a criminal offence and have benefited financially from the proceeds of their crime. They’re enforced by a range of government agencies and in Khan’s case, the CPS is the agency attempting to recover the money.

Crown Courts will set a period in prison which the defendant is liable to serve if they do not pay as ordered.

If they do not pay the magistrates’ court can commit them to prison for terms in default. A defendant can pay at any time to facilitate their release from prison.

But Khan sat tight in jail and failed to cough up.

HMCTS (Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Service) is ultimately responsible for collecting the debt owed by an offender on a confiscation order.

The lead enforcement agency can be the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) or HMCTS. The current lead agency on Khan’s case is the CPS.

A confiscation order will be enforced regardless of the age of the debt, the Ministry of Justice says.

A spokeswoman said: “HMCTS and magistrates’ courts use all available means of enforcing the order. These include the issuing of a warrant of control, attachment of earning orders and applying for deductions from benefits.”

The original tax fraud court case heard Khan had lived in a gated £500,000 house in Moseley and drove a BMW, but had no obvious job.

His family home belonged to relatives and only small amounts of money went through his bank accounts.

Yet while he was careful to avoid showing trappings of wealth in the UK, detectives from West Midlands Police discovered he had secretly paid for the £2.3 million mansion to be built in Pakistan.

In court, his defence portrayed him as a legitimate businessman who had earned around £400,000 over the nine-year period from debt collecting and other business interests in the UK and abroad.

But police found no evidence of a legitimate debt collecting company and their investigation proved he had netted over £1 million during that period, without paying the required tax and National Insurance.

A search of Khan’s Birmingham home after his arrest uncovered plans for the ‘palace’ in the Attock region of Pakistan.

Once finished, the property would have been valued at £2.3 million.