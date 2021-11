Indian police arrested a software engineer on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to abuse the infant daughter of cricketer Virat Kohli following India’s defeat to arch-rival Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Indian cricketers have faced a barrage of online hate and threats after crashing out of the Twenty20 international tournament.

Police said investigators from the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell arrested Akubathini Ramnagesh after his tweet targeting the cricketer’s 10-month-old daughter went viral.