Man accuses three sons of attempted murder for property

Reportedly, the three brothers attempted to kill their father by poisoning him after the victim refused to hand over shares in property.

Police registered a case and starting searching for the alleged killers. A stand had been taken in the case filed by Muhammad Ramzan, the son of Ali Muhammad and a resident of Mohalla Khalidabad, Street No 9, that his wife had died some time ago.

The complainant’s sons identified as Mohammad Shahid, Mohammad Imran and Irfan Ramzan would reportedly demand from their father for a share in his property.

When the victim refused to give his sons share in the property, they became frustrated over the matter and allegedly threatened to kill him. The complainant claimed that his sons would often threaten him that if he did not give them the property, they would kill him.

On July 25, the complainant’s son Muhammad Shahid, allegedly through his wife Kausar, poisoned the victim’s food as a result of which his condition deteriorated. After receiving medical treatment, Ramzan appeared before the area magistrate, Factory Area. He said, “I took my medico-legal report and sent the sample to

the forensic laboratory in Lahore.”

The forensic lab report stated that Ramzan had been poisoned.

The complainant alleged, “My sons tried to kill me.”

Police registered a case under the provisions of Section 337J/34 PPC and started searching for the alleged killers.

Incidents of murder and attempt to murder over property disputes were not uncommon in Punjab.

On June 28, a man stabbed his 70-year-old grandfather and four-year-old cousin to death and injured his grandmother, aunt and a 2-year-old cousin over a property dispute near Sarki village, Khushab.

Hafeezur Rehman, son of slain Nawazul Haq, filed a complaint stating that his uncle Abdul Hafeez had informed him that his nephew Adnan had come to his house at 8pm. He said that he had come from Rawalpindi and had to rest.

The complainant told police as soon as the suspect entered the house, he started stabbing his father Nawazul Haq. When the complainant’s mother Malikani Bibi and wife Ghulam Raqiyah went to rescue his father, the suspect also injured them. Adnan also stabbed and injured his young daughters Maryam Alvi and Shifa Alvi, one after the other.

Later, 70-year-old Nawazul Haq and four-year-old Maryam succumbed to their injuries. On June 17 last year, four women were killed by their uncle over a dispute of inheritance in Naran Shumalian village in the outskirts of Khushab.