Azad Jammu Kashmir Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for ‘strangulating and abusing’ his 20-year-old fiancee Iqra Iqbal in a locality of Muzzafarabad earlier this month.

Man Abused His Fiancée and Later Strangled Her to Death in Azad Kashmir

The suspect Afaaq Muhgal son of Jaan Muhammad was arrested on the basis of an autopsy report that was sent to police on Tuesday night.

The report said the cause of death of Iqra was ‘strangulation’. The report also suspected a assault before the murder.

According to police, the suspect had ‘strained relation’ with the deceased ever since the latter accused him of having relations

with other women through phone calls and social media. “Engaged about three years ago, the couple was scheduled to tie the knot in October,” the report revealed.

The police said that the girl visited the suspect’s residence on Aug 8 in Babu Muhallah where he called her do discuss their marriage a head, but reportedly killed the girl after an alleged altercation.

During preliminary questioning, the suspect reportedly confessed that he strangled his fiancée ‘first with hands, then with a pillow and finally with her dupatta after an altercation and exchange of blows’. “He also admitted to forcing himself on her in spite of strong resistance,” the report added.