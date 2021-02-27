A police investigative team recovered Friday a girl from Hyderabad originally abducted from Karachi’s Orangi Town area after her brother married out of love the sister of alleged abductor.

Man Abused His Brother-in-Law’s Sister To Avenge Sister’s Love Marriage

Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation of West Abid Hussain said their team raided the spot and could detain one of the suspects as well.

The 16-year-old’s abduction was reported at Orangi Town Police Station and the police claimed a man named Mannan abducted her and subjected her to physical abuses.

The brother of victim had married out of choice the sister of Mannan and in a bid to avenge the marriage, the accused kidnapped the minor and abused her.

Police have sent

the victim to medical facility for tests to determine the treatment meted out to her while have begun the probe and search for the prime accused.

In more or less a similar incident earlier yesterday, A man in Korangi Bangali Para was shot dead after being physically tortured earlier by assailants who barged into his house and then took his wife away with them.

According to the available details on the matter, the victim couple had gotten married inter-caste three years before out of personal choice, and the family of the girl had vehemently opposed the marriage.

Police said at the face of it the matter seems to be that of honor killing as the alleged assailants, who police think might be the girl’s family, took away with them the wife of the deceased victim as well.