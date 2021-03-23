In a dramatic act, an owner of a school abducted a teenage boy from Orangi Town area of Karachi to become a hero in the eyes of the victim’s sister and pave the way to marry her after paying a ransom to the abductors.

Man Abducts Boy to Marry His Sister in Pakistan, Police Foils Plot

According to police, the entire episode was busted in a joint raid carried out by AVCC and CPLC after they raided the hideout in Manghopir where the child was kept after his abduction on Monday.

“The 15-year-old boy went missing from Orangi Town two days back and ransom of Rs300,000 was demanded for his release,” they

said adding that police during the initial probe found that the school’s owner had abducted the child with the support of his associate.

The police said that both the suspect, Fazal-the headmaster- and his friend Arsalan have been arrested. During the probe, the police said that the suspects revealed that they committed the act to impress the family of the victim, especially his sister.

“Since the family will not have been able to pay the ransom, therefore, the school headmaster would have paid it, making an impression on the family and paving way for him to marry the boy’s sister,” they said.

The police said that they would proceed in the case under the light of the revelations made by the suspects.