Man, 80, Married His Childhood Love, Woman, 75, in Pakistan

An 80-year-old elderly man has set a new example by marrying his childhood love interest.

Interestingly, the 80-year-old named Attar Mayon married his childhood love interest who is now 75-years old woman named Nazira Bibi. According to details, both could not marry in their youth due to the consent of their parents.

Attar Mio even recalled a time when his slim chances had him wait out the storm. He reminisced how he proposed and promised to marry Naziran Bibi. However as the feud continued to stir anger between both families, he had to give up at that time.

After keeping his 60-year-old flame alive all these years he extended his proposal to Naziran Bibi’s family yet again

after decades, in 2021.

The wedding ceremony of the two was held in Punjab’s Hashim Pura. The valima ceremony was attended by both of their relatives. The news along with the adorable picture of the newly-wed couple has also gone viral on social media.

In fact, the families celebrated the wedding of the childhood sweethearts with much zeal. Attar Mio’s family hosted an appropriate Walima to celebrate a wedding that is finally happening after 50-years of efforts and waiting. However the ceremony, held in Hashimpur Mohallah in Kangangpur, was quite sober to match the tastes of the elderly couple.

Kangangpur is a town in tehsil Chunian, in district Kasur, located 115 kilometres away from Lahore. It is a frontier town adjoining the Indian city Firozpur from east and Okara from west.