Police are investigating after a worshipper was attacked by three men as he walked home from a mosque.

Man, 73, attacked by three men on way home from mosque

The victim, aged 73, was walking along York Road, Birmingham when three men got out of a black vehicle which was parked on the street.

One of the men ran up to the victim and kicked him in the back, causing him to fall and hit his head on a display board. The men then fled.

The victim was taken to hospital with a broken hand and cuts to his face after the attack, which happened at around 11pm on Wednesday (March 29).

Sgt Chris Gallon, of Moseley and Kings Heath police, said: “This was an appalling attack on a member of the public who was heading home.

“We’ll be taking a full

statement from the victim, who remains in hospital today, and we’ve already got officers in the area this morning recovering CCTV and carrying out house -to-house enquiries we are working hard to identify the attackers and the car that they were in.

“We’ll also have extra officers in the area for reassurance, and it’s important that anyone with concerns comes to speak to us.

“At this stage the motive for the attack is not clear, but there is nothing to suggest any connection at all to the recent attack on a man who was walking home from a mosque in Edgbaston.” The attackers are described as two white men and one black man, all aged between 18 and 30.

All were wearing tracksuits.

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 5182 of 29 March.