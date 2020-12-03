The 57-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a member of staff in her 40s and a shopper in her 60s suffered stab injuries in the attack in Burnley at 9.30am on Wednesday.

Man, 57, Arrested on Suspicion of Knife Attack On Two Women in Burnley

The man has been detained for 28 days for an assessment of his mental health, Lancashire police confirmed today.

Footage from the scene captured a man in a face mask being detained by officers outside the Marks & Spencer store yesterday morning.

Witnesses claimed one of the women was stabbed in the neck during the attack, but this has not yet been confirmed.

One woman is still in hospital and the other has been discharged.

The man was detained by members of the public and staff and a knife was recovered at the scene.

One Shopper who was shopping in Burnley with his wife yesterday, said he heard shouting coming from inside Marks & Spencer when he

stopped to withdraw cash nearby.

He described seeing a man ‘holding down’ another before police and paramedics swarmed the scene.

‘Within a couple of minutes, the police had arrived. There were six or seven police cars, sirens all over the place,’ he told.

‘Then within another five or so minutes, an ambulance came. It was apparent by then that some sort of major incident had occurred.’

A security guard said: ‘It’s such a shame it’s happened today as everything is open again and people want to do their shopping, especially as it’s getting nearer to Christmas.’ .

Superintendent Stasia Osiowy said: ‘Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would like to continue to appeal to members of the public who may have seen or filmed this incident, or who have information which could assist, to get in touch with us.

‘Mercifully, while the injuries caused in this incident were serious, they are not life-threatening and the two women involved are continuing to receive the support of specially trained police officers.