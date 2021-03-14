Man, 29, Climbs Electric Pole after Family Fails to Get Him Married in Pakistan

A man has climbed an electric pole for the second time to self-immolate himself as his family did not get him married despite his ascertain in Sindh Sukkur.

Youth Climbs Electric Pole after Family Fails to Get Him Married

The man was identified as a 29-year-old, Haneef, who belonged to a village situated near Pano Akil.

According to sources, “This is the second time that he has climbed up an electric pole. Previously, when he took the same step, his family assured him that

they will get him married,” sources added.

However, the un-fulfillment of commitment led Haneef to ascend the electric pole again for self-immolation, sources informed.

In a separate incident of the same in nature that took place in December 2019, a man had scaled up an electric pole reportedly to persuade his angry wife in the Kashmore area of Sindh.

A 45-year-old Nadeem Jamali, a resident of Kandhkot, had climbed a pole of high-tension wires after his disgruntled wife moved the court for Khula.