Business tycoon Malik Riaz has rejected claimed made by disgruntled PTI leader Aleem Khan who made shocking accusations about the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Malik Riaz denies Aleem Khan’s allegations on gifting jewellry to PM’s wife

An alleged audio clip of Aleem Khan surfaced on social in which he made the startling revelations, he said that Imran Khan’s wife received jewellery as bribe from a renowned property tycoon.

Amid reports that the businessman was him, Malik Riaz issued a statement on the allegations as ‘absolutely false’ and strongly condemned malicious attempt to involve him.

“An audio clip attributed to Mr. Aleem Khan circulating on social media regarding an alleged gold set presented to First Lady from my side, is absolutely false,” said Malik Riaz in a tweet.

“I categorically deny and detest such malicious attempt to involve me in matters not related to me in any capacity,” he added.

In the leaked audio clip, Aleem Khan accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of removing a former head of country’s premier spy agency for exposing corruption of his wife,

Bushra Bibi.

The audio clip starts with Aleem Khan explaining how he supported Imran Khan in his political journey until the PTI won the 2018 general elections. He said PM Imran Khan was not sincere with the nation.

He claimed that he was put on the radar of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) just to pave the way to appoint Usman Buzdar as the Punjab chief minister.

While claiming corruption was at peak during the Buzdar’s tenure, he alleged that the former chief minister took bribe for transfers and postings in Punjab.

At one point, Aleem Khan talked about the alleged involvement of Farah Khan, a close friend of Bushra Bibi, in corruption. He said that Imran Khan’s wife received jewellery as bribe from a renowned property tycoon.

He claimed that PM Imran Khan removed then DG ISI Lt Gen Asim Munir from post days after he disclosed the alleged corruption of Bushra Bibi in a meeting with the premier.

The authenticity of the alleged video has not been verified but it surfaced hours after Aleem Khan held a fiery press conference against Imran Khan, Usman Buzdar and Farah Khan.