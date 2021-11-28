Pakistan’s richest man, Malik Riaz Hussain’s visit visa for the United Kingdom has been revoked by the UK Home Office and his appeal against the decision has been rejected by the UK Court of Appeal in an investigation that traces its origin to Hasan Nawaz Sharif, the son of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Malik Riaz and Family’s UK Visas Revoked But Nawaz and Family Retains UK Visa

Malik Riaz and his son Ahmed Ali Riaz had filed a judicial review against the Home Office’s decision in the court of Lady Justice Nicola Davies, Lord Justice Nugee and Lord Justice Snowden against the original decision of the Home Office in December 2019 to revoke the visas of Malik Riaz and his family members.

Their visas were revoked at the end of an investigation which saw Malik Riaz agreeing to let go of £190 million in assets and cash in exchange for saving his UK investments of approximately £300 million.

In a bid to protect Malik Riaz’s financial interests, Barrister Shahzad Akbar who heads

the Asset Recovery Unit in Pakistan allegedly helped Riaz in using the money for the NCA payment to pay a fine imposed on Bahria Town Karachi by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This Houdini act meant that Malik Riaz did not pay anything to the government of Pakistan as instructed by NCA but instead allegedly used his influence to use the same money to pay a fine in a completely unrelated case, thus costing Pakistani taxpayers over 45 billion rupees.

In November, videos surfaced of PM Imran Khan’s Accountability Advisor Shahzad Akbar meeting Malik Riaz at his £45 million flat in Lancaster Gate (still owned by Malik Riaz) and at a hotel. They met each other daily for about a week, according to an investigative report in the British media. A few days later the NCA announced that it had reached a deal with Malik Riaz Hussain and that he has agreed to return £190 million to the state of Pakistan after failing to satisfy the clear origins of his UK investments including the purchase of the 1 Hyde Park Place mansion from Hasan Nawaz Sharif.