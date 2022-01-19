44 years old Malik Faisal Akram, a British national of Pakistani origin, who was gunned down by the FBI after taking four people hostage inside a Texas synagogue was radicalised locally in Blackburn, had no links to Pakistan said his family sources.

British Citizen Malik Faisal Whose Family Hails from Jhelum Was Radicalised in UK

Faisal’s father, Malik Akram, is a respected local community figure who hails from Jhelum and had migrated to Britain around five decades ago.

Malik Akram and members of his family actively participate in local politics and one of their close relatives Malik Irfan is a Labour Party councillor. According to the locals who spoke to this correspondent, Malik Akram and his family got along with others.

At least three sources within the Akram family confirmed that Malik Faisal didn’t get on well with his family who is known to be “religious but peaceful and tolerant”. He was married to a British Gujarati woman.

Malik Akram has five sons and a daughter but one of his sons passed away recently after suffering from COVID-19.

He has served as the president of the Islamic centre on Randal Street, called Raza Masjid, where most Pakistanis go for prayers but Malik Faisal attended Masjid-e-Irfan at Eldon Raod, which is attended mostly by Gujarati Muslim.

Faisal, who was reportedly armed with “backpacks containing explosives”, had demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui — who police say he referred to as his sister. It is believed that Aafia Siddiqui’s family had no idea about the extremist step taken by Faisal.

A close relative said: “Faisal was not this sort of person. He went with Tablighi jamaat a few times and always spoke politely and intellectually. It’s unbelievable that he took such a step. He was a business-minded and clever person. The whole community is in a state of shock.”

He said it is true that Faisal had developed issues with his family in the last few months and he was upset but to go all the way to the US to demand the release of Aafia Siddiqui was “unbelievable when it is known that it’s a matter for the governments and not individuals”.