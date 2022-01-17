The man who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue was identified by US authorities as a British citizen Sunday, while UK police later arrested two teens over an attack that President Joe Biden called an “act of terror.”

Malik Faisal Akram of Blackburn Shot Dead After Taking 4 People Hostage in America

The captor, who died in the 10-hour siege in the small town of Colleyville on Saturday, was named by the FBI as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram.

44-year-old from Blackburn was not living in the United States and had travelled there from the UK on 2 January.

It comes as two teenagers have been arrested in Manchester by officers from Counter Terror Policing North West as part

of the investigation into the attack.

Greater Manchester Police said: “Two teenagers were detained in south Manchester this evening. They remain in custody for questioning.”

The Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit says it is also “liaising with US authorities and colleagues from the FBI”.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he “absolutely stands in solidarity with the Jewish community, both in the UK and indeed in Texas”.

His official spokesman said: “This was a terrible and anti-Semitic act of terrorism.

The four hostages — including a respected local rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker — were all freed unharmed Saturday night, prompting relief in the United States, where the Jewish community and Biden renewed calls to fight anti-Semitism.

Britain’s foreign minister Liz Truss likewise Sunday condemned the hostage-taking as an “act of terrorism and anti-Semitism.”