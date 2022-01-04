The single man even launched his own website to tell future love prospects about himself.

Malik, 29, Looking for Bride Advertised On Billboards To Avoid Arrange Marriage in London

A bachelor in London has taken the unusual step of advertising himself on giant billboards across the country in the hope of finding himself a bride.

Mohammad Malik, 29, from London, has taken the extraordinary step to find the “one” after admitting he needed to “get a billboard to get seen”.

Malik even created a unique hashtag called #FindMalikAWife, which has been plastered across the billboards in Southall and Birmingham.

On his website, Malik wrote: “I’m a 29-year-old Muslim guy living in London.

“I’m blessed because I can combine my passions for Islam and entrepreneurship in what I do for a living.

“I love food, good bants, and I know it sounds cheesy – but learning more about my own faith.”

On the billboards, Malik is seen lying down while he cheekily points to a sign saying, “Save me from an arranged marriage.”

Malik insists he is not against arranged marriages though and

on his website he wrote: “I think arranged marriages have a place and tradition in many Islamic cultures.

“In fact, there are many studies that show that arranged marriages have many advantages – I just want to try and find someone on my own first.”

Malik stresses he just hasn’t found the right girl yet but is totally serious about meeting someone he can share his life with.

“I’ve been searching for a partner who’ll work with me to grow our love for each other and Allah,” he adds.

So what is Malik looking for in a potential wife? Well according to the bachelor, the potential love match will need to “keep with the bants.”

He wrote: “My ideal partner would be a Muslim woman in her 20s, who’s striving to better her deen [religion].

“I’m open to any ethnicity but I’ve got a loud Punjabi family – so you’d need to keep with the bants.

“Always personality and faith over anything else!

“P.S I’m an only child and look after my mom and dad. If this is a deal-breaker I don’t think it’ll work out.”