Nobel laureate girls rights and education activist Malala Yousafzai’s father Ziuaddin Youfazai has said that the Pakistan government did not recognise his daughter’s accomplishments the way it should have.

Malala’s Daddy Says Pakistan Never Formally Celebrated Her Achievements

Talking to media, Ziauddin Yousazai said that the National Youth Peace Prize that the then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani had given to Malala a few months before the Taliban attack on her was later discontinued. The award should have been continued so peace activists working against extremism and terrorism could have been honoured, he said.

While the then government of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former COAS Ashfaq Pervez Kiani assisted the family and went out of the way in doing

so, it would have been better if the state had formally recognised and celebrated Malala, Ziauddin Yousafzai said, in response to a question.

While addressing the propaganda that is often spread against Malala by trolls who accuse her of conspiring against Pakistan, he said that it was unfortunate that Malala is celebrated across the world but misunderstood back home.

He said that Malala Fund is operating in various countries where Malala urges the world leaders to put their houses in order by ensuring gender equality and girls education, but no country terms her an ‘agent’ for this demand. He further said that Pakistan must bring an end to the approach of disowning its bright minds who are an asset to the country.