Ziauddin Yousaf, Malala Yousafzai’s father, shared that he would encourage his daughter to marry the man of her choice to break the patriarchal tradition which doesn’t let women have a say in their own marriage.

Malala Yousafzai To Marry The Man Of Her Choice, Says Daddy

In an interview. Ziauddin said that he won’t pressure his daughter to get married as she’s an independent woman and can make her own life choices.

He said choosing her husband would be solely Malala’s decision. “In our community, when a girl reaches 23, she is usually married by now and has little say in the matter.”

When I married my wife, Toor Pekai, we chose to build an egalitarian family, respecting each other as equal partners and raising our daughter Malala the same way we raised our sons, Khusal and Atal. I didn’t hear the word feminist until I was 45, after the attack on Malala led us to move to

the city of Birmingham in the U.K. But it was feminism I had been trying to spread in my family, and in my community, for years.

I believe fathers have a crucial role to play in the fight for women’s rights. Of course, when your rights are being violated — at home, at work, anywhere — your voice is the most powerful to challenge your oppression. And so women’s voices are the most important in feminism. But in patriarchal societies, a father’s voice is perhaps the next most important tool to galvanize change.

Yousafzai says that Malala would be a better judge than him and knows better about what she wants in a life partner.

Ziauddin always lent support his daughter’s wish to gain higher education despite living in a region that discouraged girls education.

Malala, the champion of girls rights and Nobel prize laureate, had shared how her father stood by her and gave her the strength to carry on the fight for equality.