Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai Tuesday got married to Asser in Birmingham, the education activist revealed on Twitter Tuesday.

Malala Yousafzai Tied The Knot in an Islamic Nikah Ceremony in Birmingham

Malala said she “marked a precious day” in a small nikah ceremony to tie the knot with Asser.

Taking to the microblogging website, the education activist wrote: “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Malala also posted four photos from the nikkah ceremony in which she

could be seen posing alongside her newlywed husband, Asser, as well as her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai.

For her big day, Malala wore a melon-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery. Her nikkah pictures were captured by her friend, Malin Fezehai, who is a photographer and visual journalist.

Ms Yousafzai was born in Pakistan. She was shot at by Taliban terrorists in 2012 when she was only 11 for speaking out publicly on behalf of girls and their right to learn, which made her a target in Pakistan, where, in her own words, “welcoming a baby girl is not always cause for celebration.”

She was taken to a hospital in Birmingham, where she recovered and later continued her activism for education for the girl child.