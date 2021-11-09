Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has gotten married in a small ceremony in Birmingham, she confirmed on Tuesday.

Malala Signs Marriage Papers and Starts Partnership with Asser Malik

Malala confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Malala’s whose remarks on marriage caused panic among Pakistani citizens, politicians, which she gave in an interview to the British Vogue magazine.

In an interview with Vogue, when asked about marriage, Malala said, “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you

want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?

Many people in Pakistan argued that life partnership was not allowed in any religion.

Malala and her husband, Asser Malik, who is a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, looked cheerful in the photos that the Nobel laureate shared on her official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Malala’s friend, Sarah Jehaan, shared the video of the “qubool hai” moment, where the marriage officiator asks her husband to accept the education activist her as his wife.

The solemniser asks her husband to say: “Maine usko apni biwi banaya (I accept her as my wife).” At which, he says: “Maine usko apni biwi banaya (I accept her as my wife).”

“MashaAllah, congratulations to all of you,” the solemniser adds.