Last year, the youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai virtually graduated from Oxford University. The 24-year-old now seems to be ‘officially graduated’ after her father Ziauddin Yousafzai shared few pictures of the youngster, clad in a graduating gown.

Malala is Now Officially an Oxford Graduate

The activist can be seen posing for the camera with her parents and husband, Asser Malik. Ziauddin captioned the images with, “A moment of joy and gratitude. Malala officially graduates from Oxford University.”

In June last year, Malala attended the virtual graduation ceremony of class 2020. The activist was also part of the popular lineup in YouTube original, Dear Class of 2020 – where Michelle Obama, Beyoncé and more stars came together to celebrate the graduates.

YouTube shared a 12-second

clip of Malala from the special virtual commencement ceremony.

“Don’t be defined by what you lose in this crisis but by how you respond to it,” the 22-year-old shared. “You have gained your education, now it’s time that you go out and use it for the betterment of the world. Congratulations to the class of 2020.”

The virtual commencement event brought together inspirational leaders, celebrities and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families and their local communities.

Other than the Obamas and Malala, the event included popular K-Pop band BTS which brought the Dear Class Of 2020 YouTube event to a roaring close with a 12-minute performance of three hit songs.

Other stars in the event included Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.