Malaika Arora Parted Ways With Much Younger Arjun Kapoor After 4 Years

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora (ex wife of Arbaz Khan) and Arjun Kapoor have decided to part their ways after four years of dating, according to media reports.

According to Indian media, Arjun has not visited Malaika for nearly a week and the latter has totally gone into isolation.

The lovebirds had officially confirmed their relationship in 2019 after they became the talk of the town ever since their romance rumours sparked.

Malaika and Arjun’s split rumours come weeks after they spent a romantic holiday in the Maldives.

The celebrity couple created quite a buzz when they started dating. In the past, the couple has even talked about their age gap and claimed it never bothers them.

Now,

for the past few weeks, there have been rumours that the couple has not met each other for days and the actress has not even stepped out of her house as she’s feeling sad. In fact, the model who always attends Kapoor family dinner but this time she decided to skip it.

As per the source from Bollywood Life, it’s been more than six days, Malaika Arora has not stepped out of her house. “She has totally gone into isolation. It is said that she is extremely sad and has decided to stay away from the world for a while.

While Arjun Kapoor too has not visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor’s house for dinner,” the reports added.