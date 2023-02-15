Majid Saddique Still Searching for His Mising Brother Sajid Saddique

The brother of a businessman who disappeared on Valentine’s Day is determined to find answers after police said they are acting on new information in the case.

Car dealer Sajid Saddique, a 32-year-old father-of-three living in Allerton, was last seen in the Asda car park in Shipley in 2007 and his body has never been found.

Since then, West Yorkshire Police officers have conducted extensive enquiries into his disappearance.

New evidence in 2014 led to a murder investigation being launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Individuals were arrested on suspicion of murdering the car dealer, but charges were never brought by the Crime Prosecution Service due to a lack of evidence – much to the dismay of the family.

Today, on the 16th anniversary of Mr Saddique’s disappearance, officers would like to appeal for information.

Majid Saddique says the day does not get any easier with each passing year as his fight for his brother’s justice continues.

“I am in bits. I sink myself in a hole every year when this time comes around,” he said.

“We have had no justice from the CPS, we feel like the case has just been forgotten about.

“The coroner has already said he is not alive.

“We just want answers now.

“16 years have passed, it is not fair that we have not had justice.

“Those babies have grown up without a father.

“We as a family have not rested and we will not until we get answers.

“We just want to refresh people’s memories of what happened.”

He added: “Sajid was a family man.

“He loved his family and did a lot in the community.

“He was a hard-working businessman.

“He was my big brother and best mate and my whole life has changed.

“It’s hard because everywhere I go I remember him.

“He was a humble man and didn’t deserve this.”

Sajid, who ran a car dealership, told his family he was attending a business meeting in Shipley when he left home, but he failed to return. His gold Volkswagen Bora car was found in the

Asda car park at Shipley later the same day.

Mr Saddique was thought to have used a cashpoint at the supermarket that morning.

At the time of his disappearance, detectives said it was possible he had been abducted from the car park.

The devoted family man was 32 when he disappeared.

At the time, he was living with his wife, Asma, and their three children, daughters then aged six and two, and a nine-month-old son.

Majid’s immediate family moved to Scotland after the memories surrounding the apparent murder became too much for them.

In 2020, an inquest concluded that Saddique was unlawfully killed, on the balance of probabilities.

Police say the investigation remains open and new information is now being acted on.

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy, of the Major Investigation Review Team, sent West Yorkshire Police’s thoughts out to the family as the force continues its commitment to uncover answers.

He said: “It has been 16 years since the disappearance of Mr Saddique and we are committed to getting answers and closure for his family.

“The investigation remains open and active lines of enquiries are still being carried out.

“We have received new information in the investigation and are acting on it.

“No matter how long has passed, West Yorkshire Police will never give up on getting answers on what happened to Mr Saddique.

“His children have grown up without ever knowing their father and we are determined to get justice for them and his family and to find the answers they so rightly deserve.

“Mr Saddique was last seen in the car park of the Asda supermarket in Manor Road Shipley at around 10.20am on February 14 in 2007, he was never seen again.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Saddique as his disappearance has had a devastating impact on them, we remain committed to getting answers for them.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime ref 13070023311

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111