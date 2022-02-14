Main accused in Qandeel Baloch murder case acquitted by court

The court has acquitted Wasim, the main accused in the Qandeel Baloch murder case who is also the brother of the victim.

The accused’s mother had submitted her consent to the court. According to details, a bench of Lahore High Court acquitted the main accused Wasim.

The court ruled in favor of the accused after submission of consent. Earlier, in September 2019, a court had sentenced Wasim’s brother Wasim to life imprisonment for killing model and actress Qandeel Baloch in the name of honor in 2016.

Following the completion of the hearing of Qandeel

Baloch murder case in Multan Model Court on September 26, 2019, Model Court Judge Imran Shafi delivered the reserved judgment after completion of arguments of the parties, statements of witnesses, and completion of cross-examination.

According to police, Qandeel Baloch’s brother was angry because his photos and videos went viral, on which he killed them in the name of honor and escaped.

Wasim, the victim’s brother, had also confessed to the crime, but later denied it when a formal charge was filed in the court. The court had angrily rejected the plea of Qandeel Baloch’s parents to pardon their son.