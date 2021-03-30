Speeding hit-and-run driver who killed a 13-year-old boy at a pelican crossing and only stopped after two other drivers chased her for more than a mile has been jailed for three years.

Mahwise Rani, 28, Jailed for 3 Years, Killed Boy, 13, in Erdington

Mahwise Rani, 28, smashed into Mason O’Grady while travelling between 60-70mph on Chester Road in Erdington, Birmingham, which has a 40mph limit.

Mason suffered catastrophic head injuries after being thrown 85 feet along the dual carriageway after Rani’s Volkswagen Polo hit him.

He had been on a walk with his family during the first restrictions on Easter Sunday last year.

Birmingham Crown Court heard Rani, who had made an ‘unnecessary’ journey from Nottingham to see a friend, undertook a Volkswagen Golf, with the driver estimating she had been travelling at between 60 and 70mph.

As the family started to cross the dual carriageway the lights were on green and Mason stopped to tie up his shoe.

He then hurried to try to catch up with his mother, stepfather and 11-year-old sister.

Rani swerved to her right to avoid Mason’s family but struck him.

The schoolboy was thrown on to the windscreen, shattering it, and flung forward about 85ft, suffering a catastrophic head injury.

Deborah Gould, prosecuting, said there was no evidence of Rani braking and she drove off pursued by two motorists.

One flashed his lights and got right behind her bumper and she only stopped after he got in front of her.

Miss Gould said: ‘Efforts were made by his mother to save his life. He was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital where he went into cardiac arrest.’

Rani, of Nottingham, had previously

pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. She was jailed for three years and banned from the roads for five-and-a-half years.

In a a statement Hayley O’Grady, Mason’s mother, said: ‘Since that day my life has changed for ever.

‘My beautiful boy has been taken away from me. I will not have the opportunity to see him grow up as a man.’

His sister said: ‘He was a warm-hearted person who found good in everyone. He had everything going for him in his life. He had excellent grades.’

Passing sentence, Judge Paul Farrer QC told Rani: ‘You moved sharply to your right in order to give them (the family) room and in doing so you moved towards Mason.

‘Had you been driving at a safe speed and stayed in lane one the collision would not have occurred.

‘You drove away and you only stopped because you were pursued and brought to a halt by other motorists. They are to be commended.

‘This was an unnecessary journey in order to see a friend in the midst of the crisis.

‘Mason was a bright 13-year-old boy who had the whole of his life ahead of him.’

The judge said it had been an aggravating feature that the boy’s family had witnessed the aftermath.

John O’Higgins, defending, said ‘She was driving home to Nottingham from Birmingham.

‘She was driving a courtesy car. She had no reason to hurry. She drove too fast but can not explain why. She should have slowed down.

‘She can not explain her failure to stop other than shock or panic. She is devastated by what she has done. She is much loved by her friends and family for acts of kindness and generosity of spirit.’